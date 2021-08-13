Officer ‘in good spirits’ as he recovers from shooting, police chief says

CNN - Regional

FOREST CITY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A Forest City police officer who was shot in the line of duty is out of the ICU and in “good spirits,” according to Chief Chris LeRoy.

Officer Jamie Hill was shot on August 9, 2021, while responding to a call of an “armed and dangerous” person. He was flown to Spartanburg Regional Hospital where he was listed in “critical but stable” condition.

Akeil Franklin, 20, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of assault on a law enforcement officer, and three counts of resisting a public officer, in the shooting.

According to a news release, Hill has undergone several surgeries to repair the injuries he sustained, and his condition continues to improve daily.

LeRoy said Friday that the senior officer had moved from the ICU to a step-down unit on Thursday afternoon. The police chief added that while Hill is still in pain, he’s in good spirits.

The police department thanked the community for its support in the wake of the shooting.

“The members of the Forest City Police Department are grateful for all of the support that has been offered by not only the law enforcement community, but also the citizens of Forest City, the citizens of Rutherford County as well as surrounding communities. The outpouring of support exemplifies the reason that the staff of the Forest City Police Department have chosen to serve the community. The continued prayers and support for SPO Hill are appreciated as he continues along his road to recovery.”

