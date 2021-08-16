Rail car vapor release causes foul odor for some Houston-area communities

CNN - Regional

By Brooke Taylor, T.J. Parker

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) — Residents across southeast Harris County reported a strange odor overnight after a reported vapor release at a rail yard.

There were reports of the strong odor from Pasadena, Deer Park, La Porte, Clear Lake and Seabrook. Some people all the way in Houston also reported the foul odor.

A shelter-in-place order issued for the city of La Porte Sunday evening has been lifted.

Harris County Pollution Control originally reported that hydrogen sulfide was spilled at a Lubrizol Plant in Deer Park. It is a chemical compound that tends to smell like rotten eggs.

However, La Porte Emergency Management later reported that it was determined that hydrogen sulfide was not the primary chemical compound of interest in the “odor nuisance.”

Officials say the bad odor does not pose a risk to the area.

La Porte lifted its shelter-in-place order just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Seabrook also issued a shelter-in-place order in regards to the leak, but lifted it around 11:50 p.m.

Officials say the accidental vapor release was caused by an incident tied to a rail car at the Lubrizol Plant.

