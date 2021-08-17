Man fatally shot by 3 Milwaukee police officers identified

CNN - Regional

Kim Shine (WDJT) — Authorities identified the man killed by Milwaukee police officers Monday afternoon, Aug. 16, as 42-year-old Brodrick Shelton. Milwaukee police say the officers shot the man just before 4 p.m. near 27th and Wright. A person called 911 saying a person had a gun and was pointing it at people.

After officers shot Shelton, MPD says they tried — unsuccessfully — to save his life.

No one else was hurt.

They say the man’s gun was recovered.

The shooting created a lot of tension in this community which increased hours later as police held a news conference.

The victim is her brother, Ella Jones, who does not believe he had a gun.

“That ain’t him. I don’t believe that. They’re going to have to show me something for me to believe that my brother went and did something like that like shooting at the police,” said Jones.

The three officers involved in the shooting each have more than four years on the force.

They’ve been placed on a routine administrative duty as outside agencies investigate.

