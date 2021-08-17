Woman accused of stabbing mother to death after breaking into her apartment

CNN - Regional

By WEB STAFF

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A woman is accused of breaking into her mother’s apartment Monday night and stabbing her to death.

It happened at an apartment complex on Willow Place Drive and Misty Willow Drive in northwest Houston near the Willowbrook area.

Detectives believe the daughter in her 20s broke in through a window and attacked her mother and another relative in the apartment.

“It appears to be between a mother and daughter,” Detective Naughton said. “Right now, we have two victims that were stabbed.”

Houston police say the mother died at the hospital. The other person that was stabbed, an adult female, is recovering, according to police.

Police took the daughter into custody after the attack.

According to investigators, the daughter and mother live in separate apartments at the same complex.

Detectives are working to determine what provoked the attack.

