Black Tennessee lawmaker gets vaccinated, encourages minority communities to do the same

CNN - Regional

By CARESSE JACKMAN

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — After months of hesitation, Antonio Parkinson got his vaccine. “It’s not anything to be afraid of. I honestly did not even feel the shot, State Representative Antonio Parkinson said.

State Rep. Parkinson is a leading lawmaker serving Shelby County. He’s also Chairman of the Tennessee Black Caucus. He’s not going to lie, he didn’t know what to think of the vaccine at first.

“Just like many African Americans who have been reluctant, you know, in our country have been reluctant because of its mistrust in regards to the United States Government. And their administration of medical experiments on people of color,” Rep. Parkinson said.

It’s why he took his time to learn about it.

“Ultimately what changed my mind, honestly, was not seeing any extreme harmful side effects. And then, secondly of course–seeing how the Delta variant is just really making a pathway of destruction, you know–throughout these communities. It had some bearing on my decision to take the vaccine,” Rep. Parkinson said.

Parkinson is not the only member of the Black Community that has struggled with the decision to get the shot.

According to the Davidson County COVID-19 Dashboard, only 16 percent of those vaccinated in Davidson County are Black. Of those who get the virus in the county, the highest fatality rate is among African Americans. It’s why doctors, scientists, and community leaders keep encouraging people of color to get vaccinated.

Including Yuri Cunza We interviewed him last year after he volunteered for the clinical trials. “This is something of concern. It’s been a concern to me. To members of our Hispanic community,” Cunza said.

Part of his mission is educating the Hispanic community, telling them not to be afraid. “If you protect yourself, you’re also protecting others. And if we all join efforts, we can really take steps towards an economic recovery that we all need. Otherwise, it’s going to be really catastrophic,” Cunza said.

“Most of the time, especially when we’re in the political climate that we’re in–people of color and these communities that are not necessarily affluent communities, tend to be the ones that suffer. So I recommend to everyone, do everything you can to make sure that you protect yourself –if that means getting the vaccine-please go out and get the vaccine so you can protect yourself,” Rep. Parkinson said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.