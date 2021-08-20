Cobb County firefighters evacuate kids at daycare due to flooding

CNN - Regional

By JOSH MORGAN

COBB COUNTY, GA (WGCL) — Cobb County Firefighters had to rescue more than two dozen children from a daycare facility in Austell Thursday evening.

Cobb County Fire said they evacuated 27 children and four adults from the Always Kids Childcare Center on Anderson Mill Road. You are asked to avoid the area between Austell Road and Brookwood Drive as the road is closed.

