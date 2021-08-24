Man cutting his grass killed when car hits him

CNN - Regional

By Lacey Beasley

CHUNCHULA, Alabama (WALA) — Sunday afternoon, Heath Byrd was in his yard cutting his grass when a Corvette barreled into him, killing him on the spot.

Images of the crash are painful. The Corvette was barely recognizable.

Glass is still scattered across the grass even today.

The man driving the vintage Corvette was 54-year-old Calvin Brewer of Saraland. He and his passenger were both taken to the hospital.

Neighbors said they heard a screeching and ran outside to see what happened.

They are shocked and heartbroken over losing their friend.

One of Byrd’s coworkers feels the same.

“There are no words to say how much we are going to miss him,” said Rashmi Patel. “He’s going to always be in our hearts. We’re never going to forget him.”

Byrd’s family members are devastated. As for the driver and passenger, their conditions are unknown.

State Troopers are still investigating.

