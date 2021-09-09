Law enforcement from across Connecticut and beyond to lay fallen trooper to rest

CNN - Regional

By Kaitlyn Naples, Ayah Galal and Shawnte Passmore

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connectitcut (WFSB) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant who died in the line of duty during the remnants of Ida will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Sergeant Brian Mohl, a 26-year veteran with the CT State Police, was swept away by flood waters in Woodbury last Thursday.

“He was a man of honor. A man of valor. Very wise man and a man who loved his family,” said CT State Trooper Pedro Muniz.

The procession arrived at the Xfinity Theater around 11 a.m. Wednesday after leaving the Woodbury funeral home.

Once the wake started at 12 p.m., a long line of uniformed men and women were ready to honor the memory of Sgt. Mohl while offering their condolences to his family.

“It’s difficult. It’s difficult as can be — as can be expected,” said CT State Police Col. Stavros Mellekas.

Officers from police departments across the state and beyond paid their respects on Wednesday, including New York State Police.

Two of Mohl’s brothers are members of the New York State Police force.

They say it was in important support Connecticut State Police during this time.

“We all act in solidarity with one another because we know in these very difficult times, we just have to be together and show support so we can get through these very difficult times,” said New York State Police Sgt. James Whittel.

Mohl entered the State Police academy in 1994 and worked at several troops before arriving to Troop L in Litchfield.

Brad Cole of K9 First Responders brought Niko to help troopers cope.

The group is a crisis intervention team where trained handlers use dogs to connect with first responders who’ve experienced psychological trauma.

“We have met with some people who are directly involved in the incident. So, they’re able to see us again, reconnect and be able to have a moment of respite,” Cole said.

Cole coordinated with other law enforcement to have more handlers and trained dogs be at Wednesday’s visitation.

While the healing begins, many troopers are remembering Mohl as a leader.

“Twenty-six years under his belt. He knew what he was doing, and he knew how to do it well,” Muniz said.

Mohl’s funeral will also be held at the Xfinity Theater on Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

As a result of the services, Region 14 schools will dismiss early on Thursday.

“We have been working closely with the Connecticut State Police and it has been communicated to us that the timing of the event will have an impact on the regular dismissal of our students and staff,” said superintendent Wayne McAllister. “Therefore, Region 14 will have an early dismissal on Thursday, Sept. 9 for both students and staff. There will be no afternoon prek-3.”

The State Police Union has set up a fund to help Mohl’s family after it received several inquiries from fellow troopers, other law enforcement officers, and the public asking how they could provide financial assistance.

Anyone wishing to donate can search for the Venmo account “@csp-union” or a check can be sent to the Connecticut State Police Union, with a notation stating “Sgt. Brian Mohl.”

Donations can be mailed to: Sgt. Brian Mohl Fund, c/o CSPU, 500 Main Street, East Hartford, CT 06118.

“The State Police Union will work tirelessly to honor and pay tribute to Sergeant Mohl for the sacrifice he made to fulfill his oath of office as a State Trooper. We ask you to keep Sergeant Mohl, his family, and his Brother and Sister Troopers in your thoughts and prayers during this terribly difficult time,” the union said in a press release.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.