Patriots remind fans of their COVID-19 precautions ahead of season kickoff

By Rob Polansky

FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts (WFSB) — As the New England Patriots prepare to kick off their 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins in Foxborough, MA, the franchise sought to remind fans of the COVID-19 precautions in place at Gillette Stadium.

The game is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets to it are only accessible through mobile devices by way of the Gillette Stadium App, which is available in the iPhone and Google Play app stores.

The stadium has also gone cashless and added a number of touchless features.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and lines at the entry gates. Gillette Stadium parking lots will open at 12:25 p.m., four hours before kickoff.

The team also issued a statement regarding COVID-19 vaccinations:

“While vaccinations will not be required for fans’ stadium entry, all ticketholders must agree that neither they nor their guests will attend an event if they have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, or experienced symptoms of COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to the event. Unvaccinated fans are asked to wear a mask to Gillette Stadium events.”

