6-year-old injured in lawnmower accident remains in critical condition

CNN - Regional

By CBS 58 Newsroom

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A six-year-old Kenosha County boy is still fighting for his life, after almost a week after a lawn mower launched a metal projectile, hitting the boy’s head and sending him to the hospital.

An update on six-year-old Alex Hook’s condition was posted to a Facebook support page for the injured child on Sunday, Sept. 19.

The post details that Hook remains in critical condition, but is stable and is semi-awake.

Alex has been able to speak a few words and breathe on his own for the first time since arriving at the hospital on Sept. 10.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department investigators, Alex Hook was playing during recess at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake on Sept. 10 when an active lawn mower shot a piece of rebar hit Alex in the head.

The boy was then taken to Children’s Wisconsin in Milwaukee by helicopter and underwent surgery for the injury where he remains under medical supervision and care.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information on Alex becomes available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.