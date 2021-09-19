‘She’s doing okay’: Mom of kidnapped teen shares how her daughter is doing

CNN - Regional

By Tyler Fingert

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Saraland teen who was allegedly kidnapped early Friday morning is now out of the hospital recovering at home.

18-year-old Raina Tapia’s mom and stepfather are speaking about the scary situation and the nightmare they dealt with.

“I never thought it would happen to me it was so unreal,” said Tracey Taylor, Raina’s Mom. “Just helpless, just so helpless.”

“It’s one of the worst moments of my entire life,” said Chris Taylor, Raina’s Stepfather.

Tracey and Chris are now able to look back at Friday’s frantic search for their daughter knowing that she will be found alive.

Hours after Raina was taken from the parking lot of Troubadour Saloon in West Mobile she was spotted on the campus of the University of South Alabama.

“She’s doing okay,” Tracey said. “I still think she’s in more of a state of shock. I don’t think it’s really hit her and her friends have surrounded her.”

More than 12 hours after Raina disappeared, Mobile Police making an arrest.

Investigators believe 34-year-old Morris Linson Jr. kidnapped the teen.

Linson was arrested in Northwest Florida and is sitting at the Escambia County, Florida jail waiting to be sent back to Mobile to face charges.

“Hopefully he will cooperate with the police, tell them everything, so we can get through this,” Chris said.

Detectives say part of the investigation is looking into whether Raina was sexually assaulted. Her parents say she has no memory of what happened.

Tracey has a strong warning for other young people to make sure this does not happen to anyone else.

“Be aware of your surroundings, it scared me,” Tracey said. “It’s my worst nightmare. Look out your rearview mirrors, pay attention to your surroundings.”

Raina is resting up after this whole ordeal.

As for Linson, he is charged with kidnapping, but he may face more charges.

