Middle school teacher arrested for striking student with cord

By Joyce Lupiani

SPALDING COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — A teacher named at Cassandra Barlo at Kennedy Road Middle School in Spalding County has been charged after reportedly striking a teacher.

According to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to the school on Feb. 16 and given video from the classroom that showed the incident.

According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “The video shows that, as the teacher and students were coming into the classroom, a student was sitting behind the teacher’s desk in her chair. The teacher grabbed a wired computer charger from her desk, swung the plug-in end of the charger at the student sitting in the chair, missed him, struck another student in the forehead, and he fell to the floor. As that student is laying on the floor, the teacher is seen swinging the cable 2 more times at the student sitting in her chair as he covers up to keep

from being hit. The first student that was hit, then stands up, places his T-shirt over his forehead, and both teacher and student leave the classroom. The student that was that was hit

received a small laceration and had swelling to his forehead where he was hit.”

The Sheriff’s Office says Barlow came in voluntarily and was interviewed by investigators. After consulting with District Attorney Marie Broder’s office and State Court Solicitor Patrick Shepherd, it was decided to charge Barlow with one county of battery and one count of simple assault. Barlow was then placed under arrest.

Barlow appeared before a judge on Feb. 17 and her bond was set. As of Thursday afternoon, she was still in custody.

Barlow has been placed on administrative leave at the school pending the outcome of the Sheriff’s Office investigation and the school system’s internal investigation.

The students who were involved in the incident are okay, according to the school. One student received a minor injury and was treated by school nurse.

