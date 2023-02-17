Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 6:17 AM

Johnston Elementary students build bears for home, school

<i></i><br/>Kindergarteners at Johnston Elementary School received bears thanks to some anonymous donors and Build-A-Bear. The stuffed animal will be used to support the young students' social and emotional health.
Lawrence, Nakia

Kindergarteners at Johnston Elementary School received bears thanks to some anonymous donors and Build-A-Bear. The stuffed animal will be used to support the young students' social and emotional health.

By Tammy Watford

Click here for updates on this story

    ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Students at Johnston Elementary School have been having a beary good time in class!

All kindergarteners received two teddy bears thanks to some anonymous donors and Build-A-Bear.

A smaller bear was sent home with the students and a larger stuffed animal stays at the school in their condos. Teachers said the bears are used to support the young students’ social and emotional health.

They are also being used as learning tools.

“When the children feel like they need a hug or they just maybe need to tell the bear something, they can go over and have a little conversation with the bear,” kindergarten teacher Shanna Buckner said. “If they are completing a task that might be a little difficult for them, they can go get the bear and have a little hug as they are completing the math assignment or reading assignment or whatever it is.”

“When I’m angry, I get to take him out and play with him and read books,” student Conner said.

“I’m teaching my bear how to read. I’m telling my bear about the story,” student Hendrixx said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content