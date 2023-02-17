Skip to Content
Suspect in fatal hit-and-run on Kapiolani Blvd turns himself in

Lawrence, Nakia

By Kathryn Doorey

    HONOLULU (KITV) — The driver of the fatal Kapiolani Blvd hit-and-run has turned himself in, Honolulu police confirm.

45-year-old Mitchel Miyashiro was arrested Thursday for 1st degree negligent homicide, collisions involving death, and collisions involving bodily injury for the hit-and-run that killed 16-year-old Sara Yara.

Miyashiro has had plenty of run-ins with the law: including driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, excessive speeding and more, dating all the way back to 1996.

Early Wednesday morning two teens were hit, one fatally, on Kapiolani Blvd, after a truck Miyashiro was allegedly driving plowed into them while they were crossing the street.

16-year-old Sara Yara, a McKinley High School student, was later pronounced dead.

