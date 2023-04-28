Community, local celebrities fighting to save mural depicting Los Angeles legends

By KCAL News Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — The Bellflower community, as well as some local celebrities, are fighting to save a mural that has become the center of controversy after city leaders said it has to be taken down for violating the city code.

The massive mural, created by the artist Sloe, depicts just a few of Los Angeles’ biggest icons, including the likes of Kobe Bryant, Vin Scully, Danny Trejo, Oscar De La Hoya, Tupac and Snoop Dogg. It can be found covering the wall of Speedy Auto Tint, located on Woodruff Avenue.

While the piece has generated a ton of conversation on social media, Bellflower city officials reached out to the business owners to instruct them to remove the artwork, since it is “facing a main street instead of being located on a wall facing a side street,” which violates the city’s municipal code, according to a petition started on Change.org to keep the mural.

“I’m really hoping they’ll work with us and just see that it’s something beautiful for the community and it helps out Bellflower, brings more people to it, helps out the local businesses,” said Renae Cornejo, co-owner of Speedy Auto Tint. “I’m really hoping that they’ll allow us to keep it.”

The business owners say that the mural represents the City of Los Angeles and the mixed culture it embodies, hopeful that their appeal efforts can convince the city to allow the artwork to remain.

Along with the community, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to voice their support for the mural, including both Danny Trejo and Oscar De La Hoya, both of whose likenesses adorn the wall.

De La Hoya commented on the artist’s Instagram post, saying: “Thank you brother for the love, I’ll make some calls.”

Trejo shared the image on his Twitter, encouraging his followers to visit in case the mural did get removed anytime soon.

As of Thursday evening, the petition had reached more than 3,500 of the desired 5,000 signatures.

Bellflower city officials were not available for comment upon request from KCAL News.

