Police say driver fled on foot after pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle

By KVVU Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at about 10:29 p.m. on E. Sahara Avenue at State Street.

In a news release, police said evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a black 2013 BMW 328I was traveling eastbound E. Sahara, approaching the intersection at State Street, at a high rate of speed. A silver Mercury Sable was making a left turn from westbound E. Sahara to go southbound State Street, police said.

According to police, a pedestrian was in the eastbound bus lane on E. Sahara east of State Street.

LVMPD says a crash occurred when the front of the Mercury struck the BMW on the driver’s side, causing the BMW to rotate while traveling eastbound.

According to police, the BMW’s passenger side then struck the pedestrian projecting him east where he came to rest in the bus lane. The BMW continued rotating eastbound and came to a stop in the middle of three eastbound travel lanes, police said.

Las Vegas police said the driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 62nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023, the release notes.

The crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigation Section at (702)828-3595. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, visit crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3″. Message and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.