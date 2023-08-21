Massachusetts man dies after trying to save his wife, son from Swift River in New Hampshire

By Arielle Mitropoulos

ALBANY, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Massachusetts man is dead after a possible drowning in Albany, according to officials.

New Hampshire State Police said a family from Massachusetts was on the Passaconaway roadside of the Swift River, east of the Albany Covered Bridge, when a mother and child got stuck in fast-moving water.

Officials said the father, Vincent Parr, 37, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, attempted to rescue them and got caught in the current too.

“They’ve been in the water just enjoying the water in the area for, you know, hours and upon literally one freak incident that the one of the family members got stuck in the river, the heroic father jumped in after him to save his son,” said Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian with New Hampshire Marine Patrol.

Parr’s mother, Becky Parr, told News 9 he would do anything for family.

“Loving, kind, generous, very family-oriented,” Becky Parr said. “Just left everybody feeling warm and happy.”

Bystanders helped to bring Parr to the shoreline where he was given CPR.

Conway firefighters and New Hampshire Marine Patrol responded to the incident, and Parr was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marine patrol said all the rain New England has seen this summer seems to have made currents worse.

Martin Ryan, of Portsmouth, has come to the area for years, and said he’s never seen the river like this.

“A lot faster, and a lot stronger current than I’m used to seeing,” Ryan said.

In the last week alone, at least two other people have drowned across the state.

On Tuesday, Melissa Bagley, 44, of Lynn, Massachusetts, lost her life trying to save her 10-year-old son from a current in Franconia Falls.

And on Friday, a man in Canterbury died after his canoe capsized.

“If you’re going to be around water, take some maybe swim lessons to obviously get that skill built up,” Haroutunian said. “Just be careful.”

Ryan said he’ll be taking that advice so the last weeks of summer aren’t filled with more loss.

“You’ve got to take precautions out here, you have slippery rocks, and things like that. You could fall and end up in the water, hit your head, and next thing you know, you’re in deep trouble,” Ryan said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional details about the possible drowning is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain at 603-227-2113.

