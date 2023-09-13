Dashcam video captures moment of impact of head-on crash that killed 3



By Steve Large

California (KOVR) — A deadly head-on collision caught on camera has a father who survived it calling on Caltrans to make changes to the road to prevent a repeat tragedy.

The dashcam video shows a scenic drive that turns deadly. The camera captures an oncoming vehicle, apparently trying to pass traffic using opposing lanes, suddenly emerging and crashing head-on into the car with the dash camera.

The airbag deploys — and the camera spins around showing the driver miraculously surviving.

That driver is father Quang Tran.

“One second before that crash, I accepted death,” Tran said. “I knew there was no way to avoid it. And all of a sudden … white curtain over me, which was the airbag, smoky car, the smell of that gas I can still remember it was not very pleasant but it saved my life.”

Tran survived along with his mother, father, and wife who all suffered bad injuries. His two and four-year-old children also survived unharmed.

All three people in the other car died on impact.

“I can’t even imagine what was going through your mind at that point. Were you able to process what was happening in that moment?” we asked.

“Yeah, thinking back I can remember my thoughts back then,” Tran said. “From the time I saw that I was in danger, it was two seconds later until the crash happened. So it was (snap) just like that.”

Tran is sharing the video of the crash as part of his call for Caltrans to change the rules of the road there.

The oncoming driver entered opposing traffic with a dotted line — legally allowing a driver’s discretion to safely pass into oncoming lanes.

In this case, the results were deadly.

“They’re going uphill, they have to navigate a curve and they have to make sure they clear the traffic they’re passing. Just all bad combinations,” Tran said.

The location of the crash is Highway 4 near Telegraph Road, east of Stockton.

A spokesperson for Caltrans confirmed the crash has led to a safety investigation.

Tran and his family were on their way home from a trip to Yosemite, a route that is routine for many family vacations.

“I hope that Caltrans is able to at least do an audit of how they do the striping and err on the safer side,” Tran said.

Tran says he is grateful to have had a dash camera record this event so there is no doubt what happened. He says he recommends everyone use them in their cars, and he reminds everyone seatbelts also helped save his family’s lives.

