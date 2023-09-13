Man says Home Depot’s white glove appliance delivery was dumped on front lawn

By Ben Simmoneau and Shaun Ganley

Click here for updates on this story

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (WCVB) — It wasn’t exactly the white glove delivery service Russell Sharp says he was promised when he bought more than $10,000 worth of appliances at the Home Depot in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

Instead, he says, a Home Depot delivery driver left his appliances strewn about the front lawn.

“I’ve never heard of such an experience with an appliance delivery ever,” Sharp said. “Who would order appliances if they’re just going to drop them in your yard?”

The range, which says it weighs 448 pounds, still sits in a crate in the middle of the walkway, three weeks later.

They’re now growing mold because Russell has no way of muscling them inside, even though he had tried to make it as easy as possible for the delivery, since he’s in the middle of a major renovation of a 100-year-old Kingston home.

“I just built this ramp so that it was just easy access to come up and just go right directly in the house,” Sharp said.

What’s more, he says, two of the appliances came damaged. Sharp said the washer/dryer was scratched up and the freezer unit was clearly hit by something, dented and bent.

“I haven’t had anybody return my call,” Sharp said.

“Everyone passes the buck to a different manager who never follows up with me,” Sharp said. “Been there four different times. How simple is it just to send two people to move the range? Order me a new freezer? I don’t understand how it’s turned into three weeks of nothing.”

Russell says he’s not looking for the Home Depot to install these appliances, and several of them require plumbing or carpentry work.

“You understood they weren’t going to install the appliances, but deliveries should at least include bringing them inside of your home,” Ben Simmoneau asked.

“One thousand percent,” Sharp said. “My understanding was just bring the appliances in your home and take the boxes with you. That simple.”

When he raised his issues at the store, Sharp said salespeople and managers seemed just as perplexed.

We found a big difference between what Russell was told and what the Home Depot says he actually qualifies for.

The appliances left outside are all the Forno brand. It’s a Canadian appliance company that Home Depot says is actually sold from its website, not in stores.

But Russell bought and paid through a sales agent at the Plymouth Home Depot. Even when you go online, the website says — for now — that appliances can be delivered but don’t qualify for installation, which Russell didn’t want.

It’s not until you click on delivery details that it says curbside shipping only.

A Home Depot spokesman admitted the company miscommunicated with Russell and apologized.

It’s a good reminder to make sure you know exactly what’s included within appliance delivery, as some require the work of a plumber.

Consider shopping local as it can be easier to deal with a small appliance shop than the big box stores.

If there’s a problem and if there are indications of damage at delivery, don’t sign for the products.

“I just want to get my house together and move on,” Sharp said.

Home Depot did apologize for the miscommunication with Sharp and moved quickly to reorder those damaged units. They’re also going to replace the moldy range there, and they’re providing the new appliances at a steep discount.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.