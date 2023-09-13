Manatee spotted in a Rhode Island pond

By Evan Sobol

RHODE ISLAND (WFSB) — A manatee was spotted recently in a pond in Rhode Island, according to environmental officials.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) said the animal was spotted in the Quonochontaug Pond.

The manatee is being monitored by DEM, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and Mystic Aquarium.

Officials said the last time a manatee was reported in southern New England was 2016. A manatee was spotted off the coast of Cape Cod, said DEM.

Manatees prefer warm waters and usually stay near the Florida Peninsula and Gulf Coast during the winter, environmental officials said.

“Manatees can travel hundreds of miles throughout the year, and while they are rarely found in the #OceanState, they have been seen in our waters before, including in 2006 and 2016,” said DEM.

Anyone who sees the animal can report the sighting to the Mystic Aquarium Animal Rescue Hotline at 860-572-5955 Ext. 107.

