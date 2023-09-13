Police: Bridge re-opened after Wednesday morning bomb threat

By Fletcher Keel

COVINGTON, Kentucky (WLWT) — Cincinnati and Covington police re-opened the Roebling Bridge following an investigation Wednesday morning.

Covington police say a call came into Kenton County Dispatch around 5:23 a.m. in which a bomb threat was made, specifically threatening the Roebling Bridge, from an unknown person.

Officials say the person making the call demanded money, including an amount upwards of $400,000, and threatened to shoot law enforcement in addition to bomb the Roebling with pipe bombs.

Authorities say the bridge was closed and a thorough check was done. No devices were located.

Covington police say the threat was found to not be credible.

Authorities say Homeland Security, the Coast Guard and law enforcement from both sides of the river responded, with Covington police leading the investigation.

Coast Guard officials say the river, which was also closed while officials investigated, has been reopened as well.

Covington police say no one was injured and no arrest has been made.

The investigation has been turned over to the Louisville FBI office.

According to FBI Louisville, no threat was found and no information indicates it was a credible threat but they will continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on the threatening call is asked to call Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

