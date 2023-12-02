Students raise $10,000 for families in need

By WNEM Staff

SAGINAW CO., Michigan (WNEM) — Running in the halls was allowed at Saginaw County’s Swan Valley High School Friday morning.

Students dressed for “Christmas in July” participated in the annual Amazing Race Friday, Dec. 1, to raise money for Adopt a Family, which will help those in need during the holiday season.

Students race through the halls of the high school, going class to class to raise money.

”I think it’s really great to have the opportunity to raise money for families that aren’t as fortunate as others. And I think it’s really fun just to get around and even get to know people in other grades too,” said

The freshmen class won by raising $1,825 and will be treated to a Christmas dinner at the Swan Valley Banquet Center.

In all, students alone raised almost $6,000 and with the help of sponsors, they were able to raise more than $10,000.

