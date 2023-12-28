Skip to Content
Man tries stealing from armored truck after slamming into it, Stockton police say

By Jonathan Ayestas

    STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — A man is accused of trying to steal from an armored truck, the Stockton Police Department said.

Antrell Shannon, 33, is facing attempted robbery, the police department said.

A 24-year-old driver was parked in the armored truck along Pacific Avenue by the Weberstown Mall when Shannon rammed his vehicle into the back of the truck around 2:05 p.m., police said.

Shannon then tried getting the driver to get out of the truck but was unable to do so, the police department said. Officers who responded then took Shannon into custody.

Details were not released on whether Shannon was trying to steal contents from inside the truck or the entire truck.

