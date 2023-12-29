Family of recovering 5-year-old Stockton boy shot pleads for an end to ongoing gun violence

By Josie Heart

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — King Gammage of Stockton is used to running and playing on the football field with his team.

But at just 5 years old, he is now relying on a walker after being struck by a bullet while shopping with his father on Dec. 16.

The shooting happened on California and Park Streets at around 7:48 p.m.

Two others, including a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were hospitalized and survived, but the Stockton Police Department says no suspect information is available.

King’s mother, Aakielah Johnson is sharing their story in hopes of sending a message for the community to put an end to gun violence.

“It just kind of makes me worry why isn’t this place secure for a 5-year-old,” Johnson said. “Why is it getting more and more dangerous that it’s hitting children younger, and younger and younger?”

King’s family hopes community donations will help with the long road to treatments and recovery.

The Stockton Police Department is urging any community members with information to step forward to help solve this case.

