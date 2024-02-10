At least 25 Rock Co. homes damaged by EF2 tornado

By AJ BAYATPOUR

Click here for updates on this story

EVANSVILLE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — To see the extent of the destruction just east of Evansville, a small rural community in northwestern Rock County, is to understand why David Hagen said he was relieved Friday.

Hagen attended a community meeting held Friday night at the Evansville fire station. Hagen said he lives in the Town of Porter, which suffered some of the worst damage from a high-end EF2 tornado that cut across a nearly 25-mile path between Evansville and Fort Atkinson Thursday night.

“Didn’t get any damage,” Hagen said. “But it sure makes you think about things that- you never know when it can be you next.”

According to the the National Weather Service (NWS), the tornado brought maximum wind gusts of 135 miles per hour. Driving along the storm’s path, the damage was immediately evident with debris thrown hundreds of yards afield, roofs sliced off homes, and at other houses appearing to be outright smashed.

“Let’s be honest. Our citizens probably aren’t as mentally prepared for something like that this time of year,” Capt. Mark Thompson of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said after the meeting.

Thursday’s storm produced the first February tornadoes ever recorded in Wisconsin. The NWS confirmed an EF1 tornado also touched down in Green County.

Ken Kueng said he was finishing up in his shop just before 6 p.m. Thursday night. When he left, Kueng said he saw the tornado approaching. He got in his truck and drove up the driveway to his house.

Kueng said right as he got to the door, the tornado hit. Kueng was able to get inside, and his house avoided severe damage, but his 82-year-old mother’s house next door was nearly leveled.

Kueng said he went to check on his mom after the storm passed. He found her on the main floor, just beyond the basement door.

While she didn’t get downstairs in time and was buried under rubble, Kueng said he got her out and, miraculously, she wasn’t seriously injured. Unfortunately, her two cats remained unaccounted for Friday.

“For us to get through this with very minor- very minimal and minor injuries is a blessing for the whole community,” Thompson said.

Rock County Emergency Management Director Kevin Wernet said officials had been able to assess 25 homes. At least three other homes still needed to be assessed.

Of those 25 homes, Wernet said one was considered destroyed by FEMA standards. 11 others sustained major damage, nine had minor damage and four were considered simply affected.

“The thing I guess I didn’t anticipate was the, while somber, there are a lot of folks that are working hard and confident moving forward,” Wernet said.

Wernet said would have a better sense early next week of what kind of federal aid for which Rock County will qualify. He expected to have more details this weekend about how people can donate supplies, which were tentatively being collected at the Evansville fire station.

“What we want to do is balance folks wanting to help with not overwhelming the fire folks and the capacity and the need,” Wernet said.

For Hagen, who has lived in this community for more than 40 years, witnessing a February tornado was an unforgettable experience and escaping serious damage was a huge relief.

“I guess you just gotta just thank the Lord you’re one of the lucky ones,” he said. “It’s pretty close, pretty close for comfort. I was just kind of watching it and, I don’t know, you just don’t think of it this time of year.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.