Christian McCaffrey’s fiancé, Olivia Culpo, surprises California siblings with free Super Bowl tickets

By Andrew Haubner

LAS VEGAS (KOVR) — A brother and sister with roots in northern and southern California got a nice surprise last week: free tickets to the Super Bowl.

Every year we hear about all of these great Super Bowl stories of people getting tickets that otherwise might not have been able to come to the game.

A brother and sister out of Turlock and Orange County got one of the best surprises of all this Super Bowl week, courtesy of Christian McCaffrey’s fiancé, Olivia Culpo.

49ers fans Lorrie Schindler and Phillip Ramos landed in Las Vegas on Saturday morning.

“We just went to the Green Bay and 49ers game and the next thing you know we’re going to the Super Bowl,” Schindler said.

While at the AFC divisional, they were approached by a Ticketmaster rep.

“And we’re kind of like is this like for a free upgrade and he’s like can’t get into it so then she asked what’s the catch,” Ramos said.

Then they met Culpo.

“She wears, I mean just this beautiful woman shows up, and I knew she was somebody but then he’s the one that said ‘ohh I think that’s Christian McCaffrey’s fiance,'” Schindler said.

Culpo surprised them with Super Bowl tickets, something the siblings had never been to before.

“Different level right this is the big game and I wouldn’t be able to afford this ticket so this is amazing,” Ramos said.

Both are incredibly excited to be a part of the biggest show in sports.

“Been so surreal this whole experience and we’re just now we’re here so it’s becoming realistic right, but it’s just been a shock,” Schindler said.

They’re also being asked by Ticketmaster to document their day at Allegiant Stadium, heading to the tailgates as well. They say they really want to see Joe Montana.

