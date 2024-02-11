Elderly hunter found dead

By WALA Digital Staff

REPTON, Alabama (WALA) — An elderly hunter from Louisiana was found dead Friday in near Repton, according to the Conecuh County Coroner’s Office.

Officials responded to County Road 7 in the Repton area around noon Friday on a reported a hunter had been found dead, according to a post on the coroner’s office’s Facebook page.

Richard Wayne Bice, 74, of Pearl River, La., was reported missing by his family on Thursday night, Feb. 8, authorities said.

After an extensive, all-night ground and air search by multiple agencies, Bice was found Friday morning, according to The coroner’s office.

Authorities said it is believed Bice died on or around Wednesday, Feb. 7, after he had harvested a deer and was attempting to pull it to his truck.

No foul play is suspected, officials said.

The Repton Volunteer Fire Department, Conecuh County Sheriff’s Department, and Conecuh County EMA assisted in locating and recovering the body.

