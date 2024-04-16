Community group creates makeshift memorial to Sade Robinson in front yard of Maxwell Anderson’s house

By Adam Rife

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — On Monday evening, April 15, dozens of community members gathered outside the home of Maxwell Anderson, the last place Sade Robinson was seen before police say Anderson killed her.

For several hours, people decorated Anderson’s home with balloons, posters, and photos of Sade.

They called it a “pink-out,” to bring light to a place of darkness.

It was largely a community-driven event. Many of the people involved do not have ties to Sade, but they wanted to show their support.

Nichole Green told us, “This is a place of darkness. And now it’s a place of light.”

Bright pink balloons, posters, flowers, and stuffed animals flooded Anderson’s front yard.

Dozens of community members stopped by throughout the evening to leave small tokens in honor of Sade.

Green said, “Ms. Robinson is me. She’s millions of women and young girls that look like me.”

Anderson’s home is where investigators say he killed Robinson after returning from a date the night of April 1. He then scattered her body parts throughout the area.

As the case captured attention, people would drive through the neighborhood just to see the house.

The organizers now want those passersby to see something different.

Green told us, “People can drive by all they want to and point. But what they need to do is point up and thank God that she’s there.”

Before the pink-out, someone had placed a “no trespassing” sign in the front yard, and another sign that said the property was under video surveillance. But those signs were quickly covered in pink, as well.

As the community members transformed Anderson’s home, law enforcement continued their search.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball told us earlier in the day, “We’re still going back and looking. We are just trying to not leave any stone unturned.”

Prosecutors said there are still missing body parts as law enforcement continues looking for forensic evidence.

Sheriff Ball said, “We’re still working with our partners to bring Sade home.”

As the sun set and the memorial grew, people made no apologies for taking over Anderson’s home.

Green said, “It is what it is. But it doesn’t have to stay what it is. And so, we changed it.”

Despite many of those people not having direct ties to Sade Robinson, there was still a lot of emotion.

As one woman walked back to her car, she had tears in her eyes. She shook her head as she said to herself, “this is so sad.”

Maxwell Anderson will be back in court Monday, April 22.

