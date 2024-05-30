AOW: Mason Meyer is legally blind, but he has embraced the challenges and qualified for state track

By Keegan Hewitt

WAUSAU, Wisconsin (WAOW) — Mason Meyer has stamped himself as the best hurdler in Wausau East program history. The senior, who is legally blind, has qualified for state in both the 110- and 300 meter hurdles.

“He came in as a freshman, and I remember another teacher telling me – you should look at Mason and try to get him out for track and field because he could really become something special,” said Mark Ekiss, Head Track & Field Coach at Wausau East.

Meyer deals with a high astigmatism, making it difficult to see clearly at a distance.

But just like the craft of hurdling, he’s never let the next obstacle get in his way.

“Without being able to see the whole way down, I’ve had to trust myself that I know what I am doing and I can get through it with all the work I’ve put in,” Meyer said. “Never struck me as it was natural, or something I was just able to do. Just through countless hours, thousands of hurdles, it’s muscle memory – like riding a bike now.”

Ekiss added: “I think the hurdles are the perfect metaphor of how he goes about his life. Even though he does have this condition, he doesn’t focus on it. He celebrates the fact he has this uniqueness to him. Using it as a strength and not a crutch.”

A brief conversation in the hallway just four short years ago, has now turned to numerous personal records, school records and most importantly lifelong bonds.

“He goes out of his way to train with me in the offseason, and guide me where I need to go,” added Meyer on his relationship with his coach. “I’m significantly more outgoing and extroverted than I was freshman year.”

“It’s been so cool to see him grow. He went from his freshman year learning how to ‘three-step’ in the 110s to being one of the fastest in the state,” coach Ekiss shared. “When we head to La Crosse, he has the potential to do something really special.”

As Meyer closes his final chapter in the red and white this weekend, he’ll look forward to leaping his next hurdle, heading to UW-Stout to pursue athletics next fall.

