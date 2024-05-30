Boyfriend breaks into home, shoots girlfriend in attempted murder-suicide

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PINE MANOR, Florida (WBBH) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in an attempted murder-suicide on Seventh Avenue in Pine Manor Thursday morning.

Deputies say a 22-year-old man broke into his 21-year-old girlfriend’s home and started arguing before shooting her, and then himself.

Deputies say the woman is in stable condition and the man is in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office states neighbors called 911 after hearing the woman scream.

NBC2 is on the scene where deputies have been since nearly midnight.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.