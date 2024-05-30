Dairy cheesemaker becomes third Wisconsin woman deemed ‘master’

By Isak Dinesen

Click here for updates on this story

TOWN OF LINCOLN, Wisconsin (WAOW) — Wisconsin’s cheese-making industry has gained a new “master” from Wood County.

Sara Griesbach, who works with Nasonville Dairy, recently earned the distinction of Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker, and is only the third woman to hold the title.

She earned two medals for the honor, one for each cheese she decided to master in: cheddar and Monterey Jack.

According to the Center for Dairy Research, in order to become a master cheesemaker, it requires ten years of having a cheesemaker license and currently be making cheese at a Wisconsin plant.

“They need to know that you know the business, that’s for sure,” Griesbach said.

Once the application process is done, you’re then put through multiple years of tests and judging.

“You’ll do three rounds of grading your cheese, which, that’s what takes three years…and then it goes up to a board, and then the board actually sees if you are accepted in,” Griesbach said.

She chose cheddar and Monterey Jack to master in because of her extensive experience making it with Nasonville and other companies she’s worked for.

Griesbach adds she’s grateful to be recognized for her hard work, and is happy to see more women entering the profession.

“It’s a title that we can both have, we can share. It is a male-dominant industry, but there are definitely more women coming into the industry,” she said.

The decision to go for the “master” title was out of a mindset to be the best she can at her profession.

“We send our cheeses to awards and of course, you don’t want to get second, you want to get first. It’s just getting a better product, you want to get better at making your product,” Griesbach said.

When she’s not at the plant, she comes home to a dairy farm with a family that she says is proud of her.

“My kids are proud, that’s for sure…They know what Dad does every day because we live on the farm, but it is really cool that they’re starting to understand what we do, what both of us do,” she said.

According to the Center for Dairy Research, four other Wisconsin Master Cheesemakers represent Nasonville Dairy.

There is at least one Master Cheesemaker in Clark, Marathon, Wood, and Waupaca Counties.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.