Man claims $1 million Powerball prize with plans to travel

FLINT, Michigan (WJRT) — A Flint resident said he went numb when a Michigan Lottery official told him he won $1 million Powerball prize.

The lottery says 55-year-old Jackie McCloud matched all five white balls in the May 8 drawing — 07-41-43-44-51 — to win the big prize. He bought the winning ticket at the Forward Pinconning Marathon gas station on Mable Street.

McCloud said he scanned his ticket on a store’s lottery machine and it sent a message telling him to talk with an employee at the store. He thought the lottery machine was broken, so he went to another lottery retailer.

“The worker looked the ticket over and told me I’d won big, but I still didn’t know how much,” McCloud said. “I took my ticket to the Michigan Lottery office and that’s when I found out it was worth $1 million. My whole body went numb.”

He plans to spend some of his winnings on traveling and save the remainder.

