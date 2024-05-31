Army sergeant, ROTC daughter get special reunion at award ceremony

By WABC staff

PASSAIC COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) — Someone had to be cutting onions after the emotional reunion between an army sergeant and his daughter Thursday in Passaic County.

New Jersey Army National Guard 1st Sergeant Luis Vega surprised his daughter Valentina Vega during Passaic County Technical-Vocational Schools (PCTVS) ROTC Award Ceremony.

Valentina Vega, a DCL STEM Academy sophomore, was receiving special recognition for her achievements in the program, but wasn’t expecting her father’s appearance.

Sergeant Vega had been deployed since Oct. 1, and his appearance brought tears of joy and pride as he joined Valentina for her moment.

He came home on leave request on May 23.

The reunion was made possible through the dedicated efforts of PCTVS staff, who were able to facilitate 1st SG Vega’s participation in the event.

