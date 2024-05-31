Date for demolition of 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School set

By Malcolm Shields

PARKLAND, Florida (WPBF) — The site of a mass shooting that left 17 people killed at a South Florida high school is set to be demolished.

Broward County Public Schools announced Thursday that the demolition of the 1200 building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland will begin either Thursday, June 13, or Friday, June 14.

The school district noted the last day of school for students is Monday, June 10.

On Feb. 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz used an AR-15 rifle and began shooting inside the 1200 building. Seventeen students and staff members were killed and 17 others were injured.

Cruz pled guilty to the charges against him in 2021 but a jury recommended him to be sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2022.

