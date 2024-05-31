Skip to Content
Driver of Lamborghini ditches car after striking 9 parked vehicles

By WABC staff

    EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn, New York (WABC) — A driver ditched his Lamborghini SUV after striking nine parked cars in East New York early Friday morning.

The vehicles were struck on Fulton Street just after 1:40 a.m.

No one was in any of the cars at the time.

The driver of the Lamborghini SUV then fled the scene.

No arrests have been made.

