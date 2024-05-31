Fort Myers man wanted for attempting to rent other people’s properties on Facebook Marketplace

By Zach Scott

FORT MYERS, Florida (WBBH) — Deputies are searching for a Fort Myers man accused of acting as a landlord to steal a renter’s money through Facebook Marketplace.

Gregg Ullrich, 44, reportedly scammed renters in the Southwest Florida area.

Reports say a victim found a reasonably priced place to rent on Facebook Marketplace before meeting Ullrich, whom he thought was the landlord.

Ullrich reportedly collected a $1,000 deposit from the victim to “secure his move-in.” When the victim called back for the keys a few days later, Ullrich was nowhere to be found.

The real owner of the home lived in Canada and had no idea who Ullrich was.

In April, Ullrich pleaded no contest to the charges and was placed on 24 months of probation, which he violated, according to reports.

Deputies say this isn’t the first time Ullrich has committed a similar crime. Reports say he has done it at least two other times, collecting about $1,000 each time.

Ullrich has seven previous arrests for grand theft, fraud and DUI, with additional jail time in Hillsborough County, per reports.

Deputies say Ullrich is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and was last known to be living in the Cape Coral area.

