Houma police officer wrangles alligator, captures python all in one week

By Erin Lowrey

Click here for updates on this story

HOUMA, Louisiana (WDSU) — A Houma police officer was called to a school campus this week to remove an unwelcome intruder.

Officer Donald Aubrey responded to a report of an alligator on the campus of Little Caillou School on Wednesday.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, Aubry can be seen wrangling the small alligator with a stick before scooping it up and releasing it back into the wild.

No one on the campus was injured, and the alligator was also unharmed, according to police.

This wasn’t Aubry’s first encounter with wildlife this week.

He was also called to a home to remove a large python over the Memorial Day weekend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.