Man gets 7 years for choking girlfriend, beating her with baseball bat

By KAKE News

Click here for updates on this story

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — A 44-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to just over seven years of incarceration for choking his then-girlfriend and beating her with a baseball bat.

The Sedgwick County district attorney’s office said Judge Tyler Roush followed a plea agreement and sentenced Kenton Grubbs Jr. to 74 months in prison followed by 12 months in the county jail. He pleaded no contest last month to aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, aggravated assault and battery.

Officers responded at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 to an assault call at a home near Kellogg and Greenwich. A 64-year-old woman had suffered serious injuries.

Police said that during an argument, Grubbs “strangled her multiple time, struck her with a baseball bat multiple times, battered her, and threatened her.” Grubbs also battered an officer while being arrested.

If you know of someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, please reach out to one of the following resources.

Sedgwick County, 911 Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 316-263-6000 Wichita Family Crisis Crisis Center, 316-267-7233 Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 316-263-3002 StepStone, 316-265-1611 The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

These resources and links to them can be found on the WPD App, which can be downloaded from any app store.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.