My58 Superstars: Sacramento youth basketball clinic teaches skills to be used both on and off the court

By Del Rodgers

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — Over 150 boys and girls took advantage of a free, one-day basketball camp at Natomas High School.

The first annual Basketball And Life Skills Clinic was hosted by Ryan Sypkens and the Stay-In-Touch Outreach And Development organization based in Sacramento.

The clinic featured basic dribbling and ball handling drills, shooting drills, and lessons on the best defensive practices.

Basketball skills weren’t the only skills offered. Former NFL tight end and Christian Brothers High School graduate Asante Cleveland was on hand to emphasize the critical overlap between athletic success and life success.

Sypkens, who should sound familiar to our KCRA 3 viewers, is from Elk Grove and played for the Franklin Wildcats, before a great collegiate career at UC Davis, as well as a pro-basketball career overseas.

“If you take the right approach to basketball, you can score on and off the court,” Sypkens said.

