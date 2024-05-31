North Miami man arrested for animal cruelty after disturbing videos surface on social media

By GAIL LEVY, KATHLEEN DITTON, KEVIN BOULANDIER

MIAMI, Florida (WSVN) — A North Miami man was arrested after videos showing him abusing his dogs surfaced on social media, sparking public outrage.

Juan Pablo Gaviria Arce, 22, was charged with two counts of third-degree animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

“If anyone is capable to hurt an innocent animal that can’t defend himself, he’s not a good person, either,” said Marcela Salomon.

Police said they were dispatched to his residence in the area of 300 Northeast 125th Street after a witness provided cellphone footage documenting the abuse.

According to the arrest report, the first video, recorded on May 1, shows Gaviria Arce lifting his dog into the air and punching it with a closed fist 10 times, with yelps audible from a block away.

The second video, from May 28, depicts him using a broomstick to jab two dogs confined in a cage four times, causing them to yelp in pain, the report states.

“He needs some help, some mental help. It’s not an excuse to do that to an animal,” said Salomon.

Police said that when they confronted Gaviria Arce on Thursday, he initially claimed the dog in the video was a stuffed animal but later admitted it was his pet, citing anger as the cause.

He then reportedly also confessed the broomstick incident was unnecessary after being shown the video.

7News knocked on Arce’s door to see whether anyone at home had anything to say.

His neighbor spoke out after hearing what had occurred.

“It’s dangerous to be his neighbor,” said Salomon.

Gaviria Arce was arrested and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Animal Services has since taken custody of the dogs.

