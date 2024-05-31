Off-duty officer injured during attempted robbery, police say

By Tom Ignudo

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (KYW) — An off-duty Philadelphia police officer was injured during an attempted robbery early Thursday morning in Kensington, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of East Westmoreland Street just after 5 a.m., according to police.

Authorities said a 31-year-old officer was standing by his white Tesla when a man wearing a black Off-White hooded sweatshirt approached him with a gun and attempted to rob him.

After handing his belongings over to the man, police said the officer ran westbound toward Amber Street. As the officer was running, police said the suspect chased him on foot and fired multiple shots. The officer returned fire with his personal weapon, according to police. It’s unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire.

Police said the suspect then fled eastbound on Westmoreland Street and got into a gray Chrysler 300, and drove southbound on Collins Avenue toward Allegheny Avenue.

Police said the officer sustained a possible graze wound, a minor abrasion on his shin. He was treated and released at Temple University Hospital.

The off-duty officer is a seven-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. He was placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

The suspect remains at-large, according to police.

Recently, another off-duty Philly police officer was injured in North Philly, which led to multiple arrests.

