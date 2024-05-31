Police: Albuquerque judge carjacked, held at gunpoint

By Faith Egbuonu

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court Judge Henry A. Alaniz ordered 21-year-old Daniella Sandoval and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Joshua Dawson, to be held without bond on Thursday, May 30.

Sandoval and Dawson are accused of carjacking a Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court judge at gunpoint in northeast Albuquerque on Wednesday morning, May 29.

According to the criminal complaint, the judge’s husband alerted 911 and informed dispatchers that “a person put a gun to his wife’s head and stole her car.” The reports also stated, “The offenders let the female take a kid out of the car before they drove off.”

The judge stated to police Sandoval approached her and “brandished a silver handgun.” The criminal complaint reads, “The female offender pointed it [gun] toward the judge and told her to get the kids out of the car. The judge removed the children from the car and reached for her purse. Sandoval allegedly told her “To leave the purse if she cared about her family.”

According to the judge, her cell phone, driver’s license, Metropolitan court judge ID, and several debit/credit cards were inside the car before the suspects took off with it.

Charges, Sandoval and Dawson

Robbery with a deadly weapon Conspiracy to commit a felony to wit Armed robbery Tampering with evidence Receiving/transferring a stolen motor vehicle

Investigators located the stolen car in the backyard of a southwest Albuquerque home on May 29 at 2:41 p.m. According to the criminal complaint, surveillance observed a male and female going in and out of the house. They matched the “rough general description” of the alleged offenders described by the judge.

