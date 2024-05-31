Skip to Content
Thieves flee after trying to steal drive-thru ATM with U-Haul truck at bank

Published 11:28 AM

By Courtney Cole

    DORCHESTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — At least three people are wanted after they tried to steal a drive-thru ATM at a Boston bank Thursday morning, leaving behind damage and a rented U-Haul truck.

It happened shortly before 6 a.m.at the Rockland Trust Bank on Talbot Avenue in Dorchester. Police said the thieves drove the U-Haul truck to the bank and pulled the ATM out of the ground but fled once officers arrived. They left the doors of their U-Haul truck open and the ATM lying in the middle of the road.

The drive-thru was damaged by the thieves, with barriers toppled over and wires sticking out of the ground. Crews are now working to repair the drive-thru.

It’s unclear exactly how many people police are looking for. Police said their robbery task force is working on the case.

