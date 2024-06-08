Kaimuki residents troubled by nails, and now screws, in the roadways

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU (KITV) — Imagine driving over a pile of nails in the middle of the road. That’s been the nightmare for Kaimuki residents but now, they’re dealing with screws.

Colin Tanaka said he picked up dozens of screws this week alone. They were scattered in three different piles from 4th to 6th Avenue.

“I don’t know how many screws I picked up, all different varieties,” he said. “It must have been at least 40 to 50.”

And this is not the first time residents have had to deal with these hazards. Back in March, Dean Furukawa found more than 100 nails in the streets and on the sidewalks.

“You can say it’s a prank but the fact people can get hurt, that’s more than a prank,” he said. “It’s a nuisance, and it’s a financial burden. And ultimately, it could result in someone actually getting hurt.”

Tanaka’s family has seen first hand the nuisance. Just a couple months ago, he had to fix his wife’s flat tires.

“It’s very dangerous. First, you have to find a place to pull over because you can’t really drive with a flat tire and then when you have to go and try and change it,” Tanaka said. “You probably can’t cause there’s so much traffic. You have to call somebody to do it. So it’s really, besides dangerous, very inconvenient.”

And it’s causing turmoil in the otherwise quiet neighborhood.

“It’s troubling because everyone is targeted,” Furukawa said. “Anyone who drives and then in our case on our street, anyone who walks — anything that walks — is a potential victim.”

