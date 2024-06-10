New Jersey girl, 6, dies after being pierced by a broken badminton racket while on vacation in Maine

By Eyewitness News

NEW JERSEY (WABC) — A 6-year-old girl from New Jersey died after being pierced by a badminton racket while playing with her brother while on vacation in Maine, police said.

The local fire department and EMS responded to a residence in Limerick on June 1 around 12 p.m. for an injured child.

Investigators say that 6-year-old Lucy Morgan was injured when an aluminum shaft of a badminton racquet dislodged from the wooden handle and struck her in the head.

She was taken to a hospital in Sanford and then to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

She later died from her injuries on four days later.

Lucy’s father, Jesse Morgan, a pastor at Discipleship at Green Pond Bible Chapel in Rockaway, New Jersey, announced his daughter’s death.

A GoFundMe page has raised almost $95,000.

