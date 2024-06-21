Pittsburgh River Rescue arrests man after he allegedly stole a yacht on the Allegheny River

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is in custody after stealing a yacht on the Allegheny River.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just before 8 a.m., River Rescue responded to reports of a stolen yacht on the river.

A man is alleged to have broken into the Lock Wall Marina off 23rd Street in the Strip District. It was there he boarded and unmoored an 82-foot yacht but was unable to turn on the engine.

He then floated downriver and the yacht ultimately came to a rest along the river wall about 50 yards from the Pittsburgh River Rescue boathouse.

River Rescue then boarded and detained the man.

He was determined to be intoxicated, he was cleared medically by EMS and then taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Charges are expected to be filed soon.

There was no damage to other boats reported.

