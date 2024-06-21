Woman arrested, accused of posing as dentist, operating business without license out of her house

By Clayton Klapper

PHOENIX (KNXV) — A woman faces multiple charges for allegedly posing as a dentist and operating a business out of her home without a license.

Court paperwork shows the Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners received a complaint against 32-year-old Geraldine Goez that stated she was practicing dentistry without a valid license. During their investigation, screenshots were taken from Goez’s Instagram account showing dental tools, an x-ray machine, and even pulled teeth.

After police received a search warrant, officers discovered she allegedly treated patients at her home near 40th Street and Union Hills Drive and charged for cleanings, x-rays, and other services. At her home, police allegedly found a dental chair, dental instruments, numbing ointments, and an x-ray machine. Police also found five human teeth and other used dental products in the trash.

Goez faces charges of fraudulent schemes and managing a dentistry practice without a license.

