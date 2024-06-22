Rare “Teen Rex” fossil unveiled at Denver Museum of Nature and Science

By Jennifer McRae

DENVER (KCNC) — It’s not your typical T. rex fossil, affectionately known as “Teen Rex” because of its unique origin story. The rare juvenile T. rex fossil was found by three young explorers and unveiled at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science on Friday.

The two brothers, Jessin and Liam Fisher were on a hike with their dad, Sam Fisher, and their cousin, Kaiden Madsen in the badlands of North Dakota in 2022 when they made the discovery. They contacted the DMNS’ Curator of Paleontology Tyler Lyson, who just happened to grow up in the same are and went to school with Sam.

Last summer, they returned to the site with Lyson’s team of paleontologists to excavate the fossil which the boys named “The Brother.”

“We think that is a piece of his skull and two teeth. That’s my most favorite part. We have bones sticking out of rock,” said Liam.

“By going outside and embracing their passions and the thrill of discovery, these boys have made an incredible dinosaur discovery that advances science and deepens our understanding of the natural world,” said Dr. Lyson in a statement. “I’m excited for Museum guests to dig into the “Teen Rex Discovery” experience, which I think will inspire the imagination and wonder, not only our community, but around the world!”

The young explorers were awarded with a bronze replica of the T. rex’s tooth for their amazing discovery.

Visitors can see the fossil in its temporary exhibition “Discovering Teen Rex.”

The story was captured on film and is featured in the new 40-minute documentary “T.REX” which is opening soon in the DMNS’s giant screen Infinity Theater.

