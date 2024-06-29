Man finds live parasite in fish filet bought at Honolulu grocery store

By Jai Cunningham

HONOLULU (KITV) — An Oahu man said he got an unwelcome surprise in a fresh fish filet he bought at a Honolulu grocery store.

Ju Jin Park told Island News he went to Whole Foods in Kakaako on Monday and bought a sablefish filet. He planned on cooking it later in the week. But on the morning he started to prepare the fish, he saw something unusual.

“So Monday afternoon I purchased this sablefish filet and it says ‘sale by [June] 28th,’ which is today, Friday. And today the 28th in the morning I opened up the wrapper and I, unfortunately, saw the red parasite moving, crawling out,” Park said.

“I even offered for them to like give me a phone number, or like an email so I could send them the video or the picture that I took so I can prove myself, but they weren’t willing to do that. They just wanted me to bring it there and I thought that was hazardous situation so I didn’t want to touch it at all,” he added.

Park said it’s not so much the money, because it was less than $8.

Island News reached out to Whole Foods and have not heard back. We also showed the video and picture to the Department of Health (DOH) and hope to get a response from them next week.

