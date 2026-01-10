Museum of Idaho Hosts Weekend Laser Tag Sessions in Exhibit Hall

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Museum of Idaho has found a creative way to use their empty space during exhibit changes: laser tag.

The unexpectedly fun activity is happening over the next few weekends in Idaho Falls. Participants can sign up for the sessions at museumofidaho.com.

Participants get a short lesson about the history and science behind the infrared lasers, with safety precautions for using the laser guns. They play five rounds, each with different challenges splitting up the group into multiple different teams.

On January 16th, the museum will host their "Museum After Dark" Laser Tag event where guests 21 years and older can enjoy laser tag with food and drinks provided.

Jeff Carr, Executive Director of the Museum of Idaho said, "People should expect to see the museum in an entirely new way. We've got our two story special exhibit hall here, and you're going to be able to run up and down the stairs and shoot up and down and around barriers. And so you get a workout for $15 per person."

Chloe Dousette, Managing Director of the museum told us about how the well-rounded activity brings community members together in between exhibits. "I think it's really really fun first of all, but on top of that, you also get sort of a bonding experience with the people that you come with. A lot of people come with people that they know, family or friends, but you also get to meet some new friends when you're here because we've got a whole group of people that you'll be sorted into teams with."

The museum told us there are plenty of spots left for next weekends' family friendly laser tag session, which you can register for at museumofidaho.org.